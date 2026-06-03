Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa prima facie appears to be major, says Kerala HC; grants transit bail to husband

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of a birth certificate submitted by Monalisa Bhosle --the young woman who gained popularity during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela-- and stated that she prime facie appears to be a major.

The court was hearing a bail plea filed by Bhosle's husband, Mohd Farman, who has been accused in a kidnapping case registered by Madhya Pradesh police on a complaint by her father, who had claimed that she was a minor at the time of their marriage.

While disposing of the plea, the court granted Farman one month transit bail so that he can move to a Madhya Pradesh court to seek anticipatory bail.

"The applicant No.1 shall not be arrested till the expiry of the said one month," the court ordered.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) S V Raju, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh police, claimed that Bhosle was a minor and that the birth certificate was a forged one.

However, Justice Kauser Edappagath, after examining her birth certificate, said that it prima facie shows her date of birth as January 1, 2008, and therefore, she is a major.

"Not accepting the contention, the court said that it was "a matter to be investigated," he added.

"In addition to the birth certificate, the Election ID card and bank passbook of the applicant No 2 (Viral Kumbh Mela girl) produced by the applicants would show that the applicant No.2 is a major and her date of birth is January 1, 2008. Thus, the documents produced by the applicants (Farman and the girl) prima facie show that the applicant No. 2 is a major. The applicant No.2 also asserts that she is a major. The applicant No.2 has sworn in an affidavit stating that she has contracted marriage with the applicant No.1," the court said.

The court also said that the documents produced by the applicants, along with their bail plea, would substantiate their apprehension of an inter-state arrest.

The grounds raised by the applicant No.1 (Farman) for an order of transit bail appear to be reasonable to avoid a minimum threat to his life and personal liberty in the jurisdiction where the FIR is registered.

"The applicant No.1 has satisfied this court regarding his inability to seek anticipatory bail from the court which has territorial jurisdiction to take cognisance of the offence immediately," it said.