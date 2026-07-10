Operation Toofan: South India top cops to meet today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The top police officials from five south Indian states and two Union Territories will meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to chalk out a joint operation plan against inter-state drug trafficking.

The meeting – to be hosted by Kerala Police as part of Operation Toofan – will discuss and evolve methods to plug gaps in the inter-state borders through which narcotics are being trafficked. Special attention will be paid to synchronise on real-time basis intelligence collection and sharing on drug trafficking to the police forces of all the regions.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala wrote on his social media platform that there should be seamless cooperation between police forces of various states to counter drug mafia, which does not distinguish between geographical borders. “In addition to local efforts, the home department is prioritising macro-level, multi-state security coordination to deal with the thread,” he wrote.