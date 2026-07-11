Minister Ramesh Chennithala intervenes; Savariya murder case handed over to crime branch

ALAPPUZHA: The investigation into the murder of 22-year-old medical student Savariya Basanth, who was allegedly killed in Uzbekistan, has been handed over to the crime branch following a directive from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

The decision came after Savariya’s family submitted a complaint to the home minister, seeking a high-level probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A native of Pilappuzha, Haripad, in Alappuzha, Savariya was a first-year medical student at the Bukhara Medical University in Uzbekistan.

According to the family’s complaint, Savariya was allegedly murdered by her classmate, Sadarul Anam (22), a native of Pulamanthole in Malappuram district. Uzbek authorities have arrested the accused in connection with the incident.

After her body was brought to Kerala on Thursday, a re-postmortem examination was conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Preliminary findings indicate that a severe head injury was the primary cause of death.

However, doctors have preserved internal organ samples for detailed forensic analysis, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the final forensic report is received, police said.

Meanwhile, Haripad police have registered a case against Sadarul Anam based on a complaint filed by Savariya’s parents.