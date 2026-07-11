Pinarayi Vijayan alleges Amit Shah's remarks on demographic changes were intended to justify CAA, NRC

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on demographic changes in border states were intended to spread hatred and pave the way for the implementation of the CAA and the proposed NRC.

In a Facebook post, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly said Shah's statement, made at the recent conference of Superintendents of Police from border districts, should be seen in the backdrop of the Centre setting up a committee on demographic changes.

Vijayan alleged that the committee was part of the Sangh Parivar's "planned attempt" to divide and alienate people living in border states such as Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

He claimed the Centre was trying to establish that border states were witnessing "abnormal demographic growth" to justify "divisive measures" such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).