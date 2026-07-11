South states join hands to crack down on drug trafficking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Building on the success of Kerala’s flagship anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, five southern states, one Union Territory and central enforcement agencies have decided to set up a permanent interstate coordination mechanism to crack down on narcotics trafficking across the region.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the police brass from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and top officers of the central enforcement agencies, chaired by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The meeting also decided to appoint nodal officers of SP rank or above in all southern states to facilitate real-time intelligence sharing and ensure swift action against interstate drug trafficking networks. Central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs and Railway Protection Force, will also nominate nodal officers to strengthen inter-agency coordination.

The officials agreed to hold periodic coordination meetings and exchange intelligence to track narcotics movement and dismantle drug syndicates. Speaking to media after the meeting, Chennithala said the interstate mechanism would soon launch joint operations to choke major routes used for trafficking narcotics into the state.