South states join hands to crack down on drug trafficking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Building on the success of Kerala’s flagship anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, five southern states, one Union Territory and central enforcement agencies have decided to set up a permanent interstate coordination mechanism to crack down on narcotics trafficking across the region.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the police brass from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and top officers of the central enforcement agencies, chaired by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
The meeting also decided to appoint nodal officers of SP rank or above in all southern states to facilitate real-time intelligence sharing and ensure swift action against interstate drug trafficking networks. Central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs and Railway Protection Force, will also nominate nodal officers to strengthen inter-agency coordination.
The officials agreed to hold periodic coordination meetings and exchange intelligence to track narcotics movement and dismantle drug syndicates. Speaking to media after the meeting, Chennithala said the interstate mechanism would soon launch joint operations to choke major routes used for trafficking narcotics into the state.
Surveillance against online, courier services to be stepped up
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge would visit Kerala on July 15 for follow-up discussions, he said. He said Kerala Police’s specialised anti-drug unit, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), will be upgraded into a dedicated anti-narcotics task force in all 20 police districts. Headed by DySPs, the permanent units will be strengthened with additional personnel and vehicles.
Two more special NDPS courts would soon be established in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, while the Centre’s proposal to set up 10 additional NDPS courts in Kerala would also be implemented to expedite the disposal of narcotics cases, the home minister said.
Surveillance and enforcement would be stepped up against online platforms, courier services and “drop” delivery models, which are increasingly being exploited by drug traffickers, he said.
The government would also launch a joint crackdown by the health department and police on the abuse of prescription medicines to curb the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs sourced through medical stores.
Officials from neighbouring states said Operation Toofan has already curbed the flow of narcotics into Kerala. Chennithala said the next phase would focus on sealing all major entry points, including state borders, roads, buses, trains, airports and waterways, to prevent drug trafficking.
Joint action
lFive southern states to establish a permanent anti-drug coordination mechanism under Operation Toofan
lState and central agencies to appoint nodal officers for real-time intelligence sharing
lPeriodic coordination meets and intelligence exchange to continue
lDANSAF to be strengthened as a dedicated anti-narcotics force in Kerala’s 20 police districts
lCentre’s proposal to establish 10 NDPS courts in Kerala to be implemented; first in T’Puram & Ernakulam
lEnhanced surveillance on online platforms, courier services and drop deliveries used for drug trafficking
lNext phase to target all entry routes- road, rail, air, waterways and state borders