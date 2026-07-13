YouTube removes Thoppi's channel after Kerala Cyber Police report on malicious content

KOCHI: YouTube has removed the channel of Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' (Nihad) following a detailed report submitted by the Kerala Police, marking a major development in the case against the content creator over the alleged circulation of obscene content.

The action was taken based on a report submitted by the Aluva Rural Cyber Police, detailing the nature of the content allegedly published through Thoppi's YouTube channel over a period of time. Following the police communication, YouTube removed the channel from the platform.

Meanwhile, the police have strongly opposed Thoppi's anticipatory bail plea before the Ernakulam Sessions Court. In their report, investigators argued that the allegations pertain to offences of a serious nature and that anticipatory bail should not be granted.

Police said the investigation is progressing and that the report submitted to YouTube formed part of the action initiated in the case.

The case was registered by the Aluva Rural Cyber Police after allegations surfaced that Thoppi had shared nude visuals of his friends through social media without their consent. Earlier this month, police booked the YouTuber on charges related to publishing obscene content online, following which the investigation was launched.