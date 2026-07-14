Adani group’s Colombo play to net MSC deal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The deal with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) at Vizhinjam Seaport is set to divert “a significant portion” of cargo business from Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port to India, the Adani Group has claimed in its letter to the state government, as it looked to allay Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s concerns over the proposed Rs 13,000-crore agreement with MSC, touted as the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure.

While Colombo Port, which handled 8.4 million TEUs last year, remains the dominant transshipment hub in the region, the new Adani-MSC alliance is expected to disrupt regional maritime dynamics. By December 2028, Vizhinjam’s ongoing Phase 2 expansion is slated to scale its capacity 3.5 times to 5.7 million TEUs.

After submitting the application, Adani Ports CEO Ashwani Gupta said the collaboration will directly attract traffic from Colombo and similar regional hubs, leveraging MSC’s status as the world’s largest container shipping line. The move, he said, will help in the growth of port ecosystem, creating more local job opportunities.

Saying the deal will open up more ship movements from Vizhinjam to East Africa and Bangladesh, the group also reiterated that Vizhinjam will always function as a “common user terminal” with non-discriminatory access for all carriers.