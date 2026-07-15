Thiruvananthapuram BJP councillor takes oath in Viyyur prison

THRISSUR: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor and BJP leader R Sugathan retook oath on Tuesday as a councillor after the High Court granted permission for conducting his swearing-in ceremony inside Viyyur Central Prison where he is detained under KAAPA.

As 21 councillors of the BJP were ordered to re-take oath due to violation of protocols in their first swearing-in ceremony at the corporation, Sugathan’s first oath became invalid.

Though he tried to get bail to retake oath along with the other BJP councillors, the move didn’t succeed as he was a KAAPA prisoner. Hence, the only solution was to conduct the oath-taking inside the jail.

He is an accused in 11 cases, including an attempt to murder. He will have to undergo jail for a minimum of six months.