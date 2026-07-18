Weak monsoon, peak demand leave KSEB scrambling for power

KOCHI: With a weak monsoon sending both mercury and power consumption soaring, the KSEB is scrambling to meet a shortage of power during peak hours.

Complaints have been pouring in at KSEB offices regarding multiple outages during night hours and opposition parties have launched protests against power regulations. KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam said there is a shortage of 500 MW during peak hours and the board is not in a position to withdraw the regulation as internal generation remains low and national exchange faces acute power shortage.

The KSEB has been imposing power regulation across the state from 7 pm to 2 am. The board has only 28% storage in its dams, which is sufficient to generate only 1,175 million units of power. The daily generation, which stood at 17.23 MU on Tuesday, was raised to 26.33 MU on Thursday. However, the consumption that stood at 75 MU on July 5 rose to 91.78 MU by Thursday. The board imported 65.45 MU on Thursday but is struggling to bridge the gap between available power and demand due to the non-availability of power in the national exchange.

“The demand for power has risen across the country due to a deficit monsoon. The processing of tender for the purchase of 200 MW power for one year, from July, is in the final stage.

The agreement will be finalised after obtaining permission from the Power Regulatory Commission. Another tender for the purchase of 500 MW during peak hour and 200 MW round the clock from September is being processed,” Rajamanickam said.

The board has signed an agreement for the purchase of 200 MW power during daytime and 100 MW for four hours during peak time, which will be available from April, 2028.