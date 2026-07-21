Criticism of 'pothichoru': DYFI sends truckload of food to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

KOZHIKODE: The controversy over the distribution of free food packets, or pothichoru, at government hospitals has intensified, with DYFI stepping up its protest against the health minister’s criticism of the initiative.
In a strong demonstration of its stand, DYFI transported a large quantity of food packets to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in a truck and distributed meals to patients and bystanders.
The move was seen as a direct response to the government’s proposal to regulate food distribution inside hospital premises through community kitchens and restrictions on organisational banners and flags.
The controversy erupted after Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that political activities and organisational identities should not be allowed inside hospital premises in the name of food distribution.
The government has proposed a community-kitchen model, beginning with Alappuzha Medical College, while maintaining that the issue is not opposition to feeding patients but the alleged occupation of hospital space and the use of political identities.
DYFI, however, has strongly opposed any move that could affect its long-running ‘Hridayapoorvam Pothichoru’ initiative. The organisation has maintained that the programme has provided free meals to patients, bystanders and others at government hospitals for years and it should not be discontinued before an effective alternative is put in place.
The truck carrying food to the Kozhikode MCH became a visible symbol of DYFI’s position: that the distribution of free meals would continue despite the controversy. DYFI leaders have also argued that the initiative is supported by contributions from people across society and that volunteers distribute the food without discriminating on the basis of caste, religion or political affiliation.
The government, meanwhile, has clarified that it is not against providing food to patients and bystanders. The health minister later said the government’s objection was to the occupation of hospital premises and political or organisational branding, rather than the humanitarian act of distributing food.
‘Effective alternative’
DYFI maintained that its ‘Hridayapoorvam Pothichoru’ initiative has provided free meals to patients, bystanders and others at government hospitals for years and it should not be discontinued before an effective alternative is put in place