Criticism of 'pothichoru': DYFI sends truckload of food to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

KOZHIKODE: The controversy over the distribution of free food packets, or pothichoru, at government hospitals has intensified, with DYFI stepping up its protest against the health minister’s criticism of the initiative.

In a strong demonstration of its stand, DYFI transported a large quantity of food packets to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in a truck and distributed meals to patients and bystanders.

The move was seen as a direct response to the government’s proposal to regulate food distribution inside hospital premises through community kitchens and restrictions on organisational banners and flags.

The controversy erupted after Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that political activities and organisational identities should not be allowed inside hospital premises in the name of food distribution.

The government has proposed a community-kitchen model, beginning with Alappuzha Medical College, while maintaining that the issue is not opposition to feeding patients but the alleged occupation of hospital space and the use of political identities.