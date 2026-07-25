ED alleges CMRL payments to Veena linked to ties with ex-Kerala CM, seeks property attachment

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena T and her company Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd due to her personal relationship with then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a report filed before the Adjudicating Authority.

The report was submitted in connection with a money laundering case against Kochi-based CMRL, in which the ED has sought the attachment of properties belonging to the accused.

The investigation relates to allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED report, S N Sasidharan Kartha, founder and former managing director of CMRL, admitted during questioning that payments were made to Veena and Exalogic despite no services being provided, citing her relationship with the then chief minister.

The agency said Kartha, who allegedly exercised control over CMRL, orchestrated a scheme to misappropriate Rs 182 crore over 15 years. It alleged that Rs 139 crore was shown as fictitious cash expenses under “Sludge Handling and Transportation Expenses” through self-generated vouchers without supporting documents or actual services.