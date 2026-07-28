After NEET, Malayalam actors back PSC protest

Meanwhile, actor and television presenter Ranjini Haridas, who faced cyberbullying for attending the Jantar Mantar protests, responded that she was unaware of the details of the PSC protest and would like to know about the same.

In an Instagram post, she also urged her followers to share contacts of any student or representative of the protesters to directly understand their concerns and take part in it if she believes her voice can help reach more people and contribute to a positive change.

However, she later shared an Instagram story that said every student deserved justice, whether the examination is conducted by the Centre or the state. Notably, all major actors who expressed solidarity with the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar had faced cyberbullying, for their alleged silence on the PSC protest. However, Chandu had replied to the criticism saying he did raise his voice in the PSC issue.