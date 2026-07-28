CPI(M) admits Kerala poll campaign became too centred on Pinarayi Vijayan

The CPI(M) has acknowledged that its campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections became overly focused on then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, allowing the Opposition to turn the contest into a personal battle rather than a political one.

The admission is contained in the party’s Review of Assembly Election Results, adopted at the Central Committee meeting held from 11 to 13 July 2026 after discussions within the Kerala state secretariat and state committee.

The review said a perception had emerged that the entire campaign revolved around a single individual.

While noting that politburo member Vijayan had led the government effectively, the document said the party had inadvertently enabled the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to target him by personalising the campaign.

“By personalising the campaign and centring it around Com. Pinarayi Vijayan, we unwittingly gave an opportunity to the UDF to conduct a targeted campaign against him,” the review said.

It added that this resulted in the CPI(M) losing the political initiative to expose what it described as the Congress party’s and the UDF’s “reactionary, ruling class bias”.