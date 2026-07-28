No meeting for three months makes Kerala LDF allies restless

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing in the LDF over the inordinate delay in convening the front’s meeting. Now, with the UDF meeting scheduled on July 30, Left allies have revived their demand for convening the LDF meeting without delay.
The LDF meeting has been delayed for nearly three months – a first for the front – as the two major partners, CPM and CPI, remain at loggerheads over the post of deputy leader of opposition. Owing to the inordinate delay, joint agitations by Left parties have been affected, the allies said.
RJD secretary general Varghese George had earlier approached the LDF convener seeking to convene a meeting. Parties like the NCP, JD(S) and Congress (S) too are engaged in informal discussions and mutual consultations.
The minor parties had hoped that the LDF will meet after the CPM state committee meeting on July 23. “The CPM and CPI have not reached a consensus in the deputy LoP issue.
Since there has been no meeting, LDF has failed to take up joint agitations over pressing issues like price hikes. We have been holding informal talks with CPM and CPI leaders. But it seems both of them are adamant on their stance,” said a senior Left leader.
Meanwhile, the LDF’s decision to hold statewide agitations against the state budget cuts in plan funds for local bodies has come as a major relief for many Left parties. The LDF announced a protest march to the Secretariat from Martyr’s Square on July 30 and said it will hold agitations in front of panchayats on August 1 and 3.
‘The joint agitations will bring all Left parties together. We hope a consensus will be reached between CPM and CPI during the three days of LDF protests,” said another leader.
When contacted, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said the front will meet soon.
“The decision to hold protest was taken after consultations with Left parties. The LDF will hold agitations in front of the Secretariat and panchayat offices against the cut in plan fund. Though LDF hasn’t met, we have been holding consultations with allies on joint agitations,” he said, reiterating that the LDF meeting will be held without much delay.