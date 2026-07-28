No meeting for three months makes Kerala LDF allies restless

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing in the LDF over the inordinate delay in convening the front’s meeting. Now, with the UDF meeting scheduled on July 30, Left allies have revived their demand for convening the LDF meeting without delay.

The LDF meeting has been delayed for nearly three months – a first for the front – as the two major partners, CPM and CPI, remain at loggerheads over the post of deputy leader of opposition. Owing to the inordinate delay, joint agitations by Left parties have been affected, the allies said.

RJD secretary general Varghese George had earlier approached the LDF convener seeking to convene a meeting. Parties like the NCP, JD(S) and Congress (S) too are engaged in informal discussions and mutual consultations.

The minor parties had hoped that the LDF will meet after the CPM state committee meeting on July 23. “The CPM and CPI have not reached a consensus in the deputy LoP issue.

Since there has been no meeting, LDF has failed to take up joint agitations over pressing issues like price hikes. We have been holding informal talks with CPM and CPI leaders. But it seems both of them are adamant on their stance,” said a senior Left leader.