Kerala Police book right-wing commentator TG Mohandas for remarks on Delhi students' protest

The Kerala Police's Cyber Crime wing has registered a case against right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas over remarks he made in a YouTube video about the students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police, the case stems from a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel, Pathrika, were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest.

The FIR invokes Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The charges relate to provocation with intent to cause a riot, publication of statements likely to create fear or alarm and disturb public tranquillity, specified computer-related offences under the Information Technology Act, and offences concerning public order under the Kerala Police Act.

In one of the videos, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and claimed that there would be no complaints because "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped."

He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, "open fire", claiming that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

According to the FIR, the complaint was received via email on July 29, entered in the station petition register, and subsequently registered as Crime No. 95/2026.

Police alleged that the videos, uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25, were intended to spread fear among participants in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and disturb public tranquillity.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)