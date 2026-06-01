Residents attack accused during evidence collection at crime scene of toddler murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public outrage over the murder of a toddler spilled on to the streets on Sunday when local residents attacked the prime accused, Ashkar, during evidence collection at the crime scene.

Police brought Ashkar to the house in Panavoor, where the child was allegedly subjected to prolonged abuse and torture. As news of his arrival spread, scores of angry residents who were gathered at the location, attacked him. Police personnel struggled to control the crowd and complete the evidence collection process before escorting him away from the area.

Ashkar was seen explaining the incident to police without any visible signs of remorse. Deputy Superintendent of Police K Baijukumar said police recovered crucial evidence from the house, including objects allegedly used in the assault.

Police are also investigating whether anyone else had a role in the abuse and whether the crime involved active participation or deliberate concealment by others.

A major focus of the probe is the role of the child’s mother, Akhila. According to police, she has stated that she witnessed Ashkar physically assaulting the child on previous occasions. Police are now examining how much she knew about the abuse and whether she failed to intervene despite being aware of it. She is expected to be taken into custody for detailed questioning and evidence collection. The probe team refrained from taking Akhila for evidence gathering, given the public outrage.