Southwest monsoon to arrive in Kerala in 2-3 days: IMD

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast on Friday.

Typically, the season begins around June 1.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days," the weather department said.

The advance can also take place in some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during the period, it predicted.

The IMD had earlier predicted the onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 26.

However, the arrival of monsoon was delayed, and the department stated on May 29 that it could happen the following week.

In its revised forecast last week, the department said the season's rainfall would be below normal.

It noted that India is expected to receive 90 per cent of its Long Period Average (LPA) this year.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval, such as a month or season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years.