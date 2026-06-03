Kerala HC tells Monalisa Bhosle ‘lucky you are in Kerala’ as MP govt terms interfaith marriage invalid under Hindu marriage act

KOCHI: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the marriage between Kumbh Mela- fame Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Farman Khan, is invalid. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted: “This marriage took place in a Hindu temple in Kerala. Under Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act, a marriage can be solemnised only between two Hindus. One party here is Muslim. Therefore, it is not a valid Hindu marriage. Believing that there is a valid marriage, the minor girl is cohabiting with Farman Khan.”

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Monalisa and Farman submitted that, with the help of the state machinery, Monalisa’s birth certificate had allegedly been forged to portray her as a minor. The counsel further alleged that certain fundamentalist groups were also involved and had threatened an honour killing if the couple returned to Madhya Pradesh.

The court orally remarked, “You are lucky that you are in Kerala.” In response, the counsel said, “Yes, that is the reason why we are alive now.”

The Madhya Pradesh government further argued that the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), a constitutional body , had conducted an inquiry through its director and other competent officials.