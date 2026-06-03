Operation Toofan is a collective mission against drugs: Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling the spread of narcotic drugs the biggest challenge facing the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday urged society to unite behind Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt, a statewide anti-drug campaign aimed at eradicating the menace from Kerala.

Inaugurating the state-level launch of the programme at Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister said youth are the cornerstone of any society’s progress, but drug mafias are undermining that future by trapping young people in addiction.

Describing the state’s drug problem as a matter of grave concern, Satheesan said it was unfortunate that Kerala had emerged as one of the regions most affected by narcotics abuse and trafficking.