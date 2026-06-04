CBSE revaluation relief may miss KEAM timeline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After days of uncertainty, CBSE has opened the revaluation window for hundreds of students who alleged that anomalies in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system led to unexpectedly low scores in the Class XII examinations.

However, students in Kerala, who have appeared for the state engineering entrance exam (KEAM), are unlikely to benefit, as the revised marks may not be available before the deadline for submitting Plus Two scores for preparation of the final rank list.

The controversy erupted after the CBSE introduced a digital evaluation system for the 2025 Class XII exams, replacing the conventional method of marking physical answer scripts. Under OSM, examiners assess scanned answer sheets on a digital platform. After the results were announced, students across the country, including Kerala, reported unusually low marks and discrepancies in subject-wise scores.

In Kerala, engineering admissions are based on a 50:50 weightage system, with equal importance given to entrance exam scores and Plus Two marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Students said any unfair reduction in board exam marks could hurt their admission prospects.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), which had kept the mark-submission process on hold, has now fixed June 7 as the deadline. “Since CBSE has allowed students to apply for revaluation till June 6, it is unlikely that revised marks will be available before the KEAM deadline,” said Reshmii G Nair, a parent.