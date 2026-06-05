‘I was insecure about my looks, personality… almost everything, ’ says Miss Universe Kerala 2026 winner Kaziah Liz Mejo

As a child, Kaziah Liz Mejo insisted on carrying the Indian flag during a march at a sports event, even though the flag was almost double her size. She remembers pitching herself until she was chosen for the role, determined to lead the procession.

Years later, she held the Tricolour once again — this time on an international stage while representing India at Miss Teen International, where she finished as the first runner-up.

Now, the 19-year-old law student and model from Mavelikkara is preparing for another significant journey. Fresh from being crowned Miss Universe Kerala 2026, Kaziah is headed to the Miss Universe India competition.

From being an insecure teenager to pageant winner, Kaziah has come a long way. Here she shares some of her thoughts and experiences.

How does it feel to win Miss Universe Kerala 2026? This is not your first win…

It still feels like a dream. I started competing in pageants in 2024, when I won Miss Teen Diva. My ultimate goal is to become Miss Universe. Since I was 16, that dream has stayed with me.

After winning the national title, I represented India at Miss Teen International in 2025 and finished as the first runner-up. It was heartbreaking. But looking back, I believe everything happened exactly as it was meant to. That experience prepared me for where I am today.

Who inspired your pageant journey?

The first Miss Universe competition I watched was in 2021, when Harnaaz Sandhu won the crown for India after 20 years. I didn’t know much about pageantry then, but seeing India win sparked something in me.

What inspires me most about Harnaaz is her resilience. She faced criticism and scrutiny after winning, yet remained true to herself. I struggled with confidence growing up. Watching her embrace who she was encouraged me to do the same.