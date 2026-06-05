Muslim leaders seek resolution of Munambam dispute within Waqf law framework

KOCHI: Muslim religious and community leaders on Friday asserted that the Munambam land dispute should be resolved strictly within the framework of the Waqf Act and legal procedures, while expressing strong opposition to the stand taken by Chief Minister VD Satheesan when he was Leader of the Opposition that the disputed land was not Waqf property.
The leaders made the demand at a meeting held at MES Hall, Kaloor, to assess concerns and controversies arising from the registration of the Munambam Waqf land on the Kerala Waqf Board’s UMEED portal.
The meeting strongly criticised Satheesan’s earlier position that the land in Munambam was not Waqf property, as well as his criticism of the Kerala Waqf Board’s decision to register the land on the UMEED portal. Participants alleged that such statements and reactions had strengthened forces engaged in campaigns against the Waqf Act and the Muslim community.
The leaders maintained that the land in question is Waqf property and noted that the matter is currently under judicial consideration. They said any resolution should be arrived at within the ambit of the Waqf Act and through due legal process.
The meeting stressed that the Kerala Waqf Board should be allowed to discharge its statutory responsibility of protecting Waqf properties without interference. It also urged all stakeholders to act responsibly and prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the issue.
The gathering decided to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the State Waqf Minister, seeking measures to protect the Munambam Waqf land.
The meeting was chaired by CT Hashim Thangal, a state committee member of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, and inaugurated by Mukkam Umar Faizy, the state secretary of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. The issue was presented by Mohammed Sakeer Eerattupetta, State Working President of the Mahallu Federation and a member of the State Hajj Committee. Representatives of various Muslim organisations attended the meeting.