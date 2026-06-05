Muslim leaders seek resolution of Munambam dispute within Waqf law framework

KOCHI: Muslim religious and community leaders on Friday asserted that the Munambam land dispute should be resolved strictly within the framework of the Waqf Act and legal procedures, while expressing strong opposition to the stand taken by Chief Minister VD Satheesan when he was Leader of the Opposition that the disputed land was not Waqf property.

The leaders made the demand at a meeting held at MES Hall, Kaloor, to assess concerns and controversies arising from the registration of the Munambam Waqf land on the Kerala Waqf Board’s UMEED portal.

The meeting strongly criticised Satheesan’s earlier position that the land in Munambam was not Waqf property, as well as his criticism of the Kerala Waqf Board’s decision to register the land on the UMEED portal. Participants alleged that such statements and reactions had strengthened forces engaged in campaigns against the Waqf Act and the Muslim community.

The leaders maintained that the land in question is Waqf property and noted that the matter is currently under judicial consideration. They said any resolution should be arrived at within the ambit of the Waqf Act and through due legal process.