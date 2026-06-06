Actor Salim Kumar, who made us laugh and later moved us to tears, passes away at 57

KOCHI: Malayalam actor, director and National Award winner Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday. He was 57.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday morning after his health condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. Kumar had undergone a liver transplant several years ago following a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis.

For generations of Malayalees, Salim Kumar was the face of laughter. His elastic expressions, impeccable timing and unforgettable one-liners made him one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved comedians. Yet, behind the laughter was an actor of extraordinary depth, a performer who would eventually prove that he was capable of much more than comedy.

Born in 1969 in Paravur, Salim Kumar began his artistic journey as a mimicry performer, entertaining audiences by imitating teachers, neighbours and public figures. Like many actors of his generation, he entered cinema through the mimicry stage circuit that flourished in Kerala during the 1980s and 1990s.

His film debut came with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam in 1997. The early years offered little more than fleeting appearances and minor roles. But perseverance paid off. Around the turn of the millennium, films such as Sathyameva Jayathe and Thenkasipattanam brought him wider recognition, launching a career that would eventually span more than 300 films.