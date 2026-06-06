Kerala forms expert panel to examine Metroman E Sreedharan’s high-speed rail proposal

KOCHI: The Kerala government has constituted an expert committee to undertake a comprehensive examination of the high-speed rail proposal submitted by 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan. The panel has been tasked with evaluating the technical feasibility, financial viability, environmental implications, implementation challenges, and socio-economic benefits of the proposed project.

The four-member committee will be convened by the Secretary, Transport (Railways), and comprises railway expert J. Vinayan, finance expert Dr. C. Veeramani, and environmental expert Sridhar Radhakrishnan. N S K Umesh IAS, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, will assist the committee and facilitate its functioning.

The expert panel has been directed to submit its recommendations within three weeks.

The decision follows the submission of an interim report prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on the implementation of the Kerala High-Speed Rail project, a proposed 473.2-km standard-gauge corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. Sreedharan had met Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on May 29 and presented his proposal for a high-speed rail corridor across Kerala.

The proposal, based on a study carried out by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, envisages a dedicated high-speed rail line aimed at significantly reducing travel time between the northern and southern parts of the state.

According to the government order issued on Friday, the expert panel will conduct a detailed assessment of the proposal before submitting its considered remarks and recommendations to the government.