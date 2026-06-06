Samastha asks Muslims to avoid customs of other religions

KOZHIKODE: The controversy over a Muslim MLA lighting a traditional lamp took a new turn, with Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars in Kerala, asking Muslims to stay away from customs of other religions that have no basis in Islam.

The central mushawara (consultative body) of the Samastha issued the directive in the backdrop of discussions over Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya lighting a traditional lamp during a public function in Perambra last week. Samastha is a body of Islamic scholars representing Sunnis, who constitute the majority of Muslims in Kerala.

“Lighting the traditional lamp in a particular way is a religious practice followed by the adherents of a religion for a long time,” Samastha said, adding that if a Muslim imbibes the same belief and performs the act, it would amount to departing from Islam.

At the same time, Samastha said lighting a lamp solely with the intention of obtaining light, like from any other source of illumination, is permissible. While upholding amity and fraternity in society, all should understand the serious nature of the issue, the organisation said.

Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal presided over the meeting.