Nedumangad murder: Toddler bore months of abuse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fractured arm left untreated for more than 10 days, burns inflicted on his feet to prevent him from walking, repeated assaults, and a feverish journey to Madurai without medical care, police say the Nedumangad toddler endured months of abuse and neglect before his death.
The details emerged during the custodial interrogation of the mother, Akhila and her partner Ashkar, who were taken into two-day police custody.
The accused reportedly gave a statement saying they considered the child a “hindrance”.
Officers said the accused admitted that the child suffered repeated physical abuse in the months leading up to his death. Cops said Akhila confessed to being aware of the assaults, but failed to intervene.
During questioning, the duo reportedly admitted that the child suffered a fractured arm after a fall from a bicycle. Despite the injury, the toddler was not taken to a hospital for 12 days and received medical attention only after the arm swelled up.
Ashkar allegedly told police the child was hyperactive and frequently moved around, which he considered a disturbance. He reportedly admitted to burning the child’s feet with a cigarette lighter to prevent him from walking. Police said the burns were inflicted repeatedly, with fresh injuries allegedly caused whenever earlier wounds healed.
The abuse allegedly continued even after the arm fracture. The child was reportedly beaten several times and suffered head injuries after being struck against hard surfaces. Though he later developed infection and fever, the accused allegedly failed to seek treatment.
Instead, police said, the child was taken on a long journey to Madurai while running a fever as Akhila was working with a dance troupe there. They said the toddler was transported from Nedumangad to Thiruvananthapuram and then by overnight bus to Madurai.