Nedumangad murder: Toddler bore months of abuse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fractured arm left untreated for more than 10 days, burns inflicted on his feet to prevent him from walking, repeated assaults, and a feverish journey to Madurai without medical care, police say the Nedumangad toddler endured months of abuse and neglect before his death.

The details emerged during the custodial interrogation of the mother, Akhila and her partner Ashkar, who were taken into two-day police custody.

The accused reportedly gave a statement saying they considered the child a “hindrance”.

Officers said the accused admitted that the child suffered repeated physical abuse in the months leading up to his death. Cops said Akhila confessed to being aware of the assaults, but failed to intervene.

During questioning, the duo reportedly admitted that the child suffered a fractured arm after a fall from a bicycle. Despite the injury, the toddler was not taken to a hospital for 12 days and received medical attention only after the arm swelled up.