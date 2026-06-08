Foreign honorary doctorate scam on rise in Kerala, dupers demand up to Rs 2.5 lakh

KOCHI: Fraudulent consultancies claiming to offer honorary doctorates from foreign universities for hefty sums are increasingly targeting people in Kerala, raising concerns over a growing online scam network.

The racket, operating mainly through social media platforms, allegedly promises honorary doctorate degrees from “internationally reputed universities” for amounts ranging from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Investigators and cyber experts warn that the scam preys on people seeking social recognition and public prestige.

Recently, a Kochi resident allegedly lost around Rs 1.5 lakh after falling victim to one such scam. However, he chose not to file a police complaint fearing that public exposure of the incident could affect his reputation, sources said.

Police officers said reluctance among victims to come forward remains the biggest challenge in cracking down on such networks.

“Many victims do not want others to know they paid money for honorary doctorates. Because of the embarrassment and fear of reputational damage, several cases go unreported,” a senior officer said.

According to information that has emerged, swindlers first attract victims through sponsored advertisements on social media. Once a person clicks on the advertisement, the operators collect personal details including phone numbers and addresses before contacting them directly.

“They convince people that receiving an honorary doctorate is easy and assure them that social service experience or academic credentials are not necessary,” an officer familiar with similar complaints said.