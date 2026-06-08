IMD issues red alert in three Kerala districts as monsoon remains active; two killed in rain-related incidents

The IMD issued a red alert for three northern districts in Kerala for Tuesday as the southwest monsoon remained active over the state on Monday, officials said.

Two deaths were reported in Malappuram and Palakkad districts, while incidents of damage to buildings were reported from various parts of the state amid heavy rain and strong winds.

In Changaramkulam in Malappuram district, a 15-year-old boy died after falling into a water body while fishing on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Murshid, son of Muhammed.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

In Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district, a 30-year-old man died after a well caved in while he was cleaning it, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramdas of Peringkunnam, who had been hired to clean the well.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am when the well caved in and Ramdas was trapped inside.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries, police added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours on Tuesday.

An orange alert, indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, was issued for these districts for Monday.

An orange alert has also been issued for Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts on Tuesday, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm.

For Monday, a yellow alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.