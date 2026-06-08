IMD issues red alert in three Kerala districts as monsoon remains active; two killed in rain-related incidents

The IMD issued a red alert for three northern districts in Kerala for Tuesday as the southwest monsoon remained active over the state on Monday, officials said.
Two deaths were reported in Malappuram and Palakkad districts, while incidents of damage to buildings were reported from various parts of the state amid heavy rain and strong winds.
In Changaramkulam in Malappuram district, a 15-year-old boy died after falling into a water body while fishing on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased was identified as Murshid, son of Muhammed.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death.
In Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad district, a 30-year-old man died after a well caved in while he was cleaning it, police said.
The deceased was identified as Ramdas of Peringkunnam, who had been hired to clean the well.
Police said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am when the well caved in and Ramdas was trapped inside.
Though he was rushed to a hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries, police added.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours on Tuesday.
An orange alert, indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, was issued for these districts for Monday.
An orange alert has also been issued for Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Tuesday.
A yellow alert has been sounded for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts on Tuesday, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm.
For Monday, a yellow alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
The Met department also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.
Several tourist destinations across the state have been closed as a precaution in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall.
Authorities have urged residents in landslide, mudslide and flash flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if advised by officials.
People living along riverbanks and in downstream areas of dams have also been asked to exercise caution.
With strong winds expected, those living in vulnerable or poorly built houses have been advised to take necessary precautions.
The public has also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and stay away from waterfalls, water bodies and hilly tourist destinations until weather conditions improve.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said taluk and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock across the state.
Residents can seek emergency assistance through the toll-free helpline numbers 1077 and 1070.
Meanwhile, a banyan tree at a Government Higher Secondary School in Koodal, Pathanamthitta, fell early Monday morning, causing minor damage to the building, officials said.
In Kanjirakode in Thrissur district, a coconut tree fell on a house.
According to officials, the family members had moved out of the house after noticing strong winds, preventing any casualties.
The house was partially damaged in the incident.
In Thiruvananthapuram, a portion of the compound wall of Pattom Government Girls School collapsed following heavy rain in the morning.
Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the state, including Kochi, Kannur and Thrissur.
(With inputs from PTI)