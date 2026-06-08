Paravur, the town Salim Kumar never forsook

KOCHI: Paravur experienced heavy rain on Sunday morning. However, it did not hamper the plans of the townsfolk, who began flocking to the Municipal Town Hall from the early hours of morning to pay their last respects to a renowned fellow resident. For many, Salim Kumar was not just a celebrated actor but a familiar face in the neighbourhood, and they had stories of their several interactions with him to share.

Through public events and regular visits to the library, Salim Kumar ensured his active presence in Paravur, till recently.

“He was very attached to his hometown. Long before he became an actor, he was a mimicry artist with a keen following. He was a regular at stage shows. Even after he won the national film award, this place and people remained close to him,” said Santhosh Kumar outside the town hall after paying tributes. Salim Kumar had been in and out of hospital, and Santhosh expected him to return home in better health. But it was not to be.

“In the 1990s, he used to visit the public library regularly to read books and newspapers. This stopped once he got busy with films. However, he participated in public events and initiatives,” recalled Maniyan. According to him, Salim Kumar was an excellent orator who was shaped by his reading.

Salim was also part of a drama troupe, Sharika, in the 1990s. But it was his talent as a mimicry artist that gained him recognition.