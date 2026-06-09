Two children in Wayanad positive for Shigella, 339 report symptoms

KALPETTA: Two students of Koliadi Mar Baselios AUP School in Wayanad, who were admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital following a suspected food poisoning incident, have tested positive for Shigella infection.

The infected children – a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl – are among 339 people who have reported symptoms of the infection. Of them, 21 are undergoing treatment at Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are being treated at private hospitals. Health authorities said none of the patients are in critical condition.

A total of 21 samples were sent for laboratory testing, of which two have returned positive for Shigella. Results of the remaining 19 samples are awaited.

The district medical officer (DMO) has urged the public not to panic, stating that disease surveillance and epidemic prevention measures have been strengthened across the district. People experiencing symptoms have been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility without delay. The DMO also warned that children and elderly people are more vulnerable to severe illness.