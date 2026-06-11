CMRL money laundering case: Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena requests ED to postpone questioning

Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, has sought a postponement of the ED questioning in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) money laundering case, sources said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Veena to appear before its investigation team at the agency's office in Kochi on Friday.

However, Veena recently sent an email to the ED seeking postponement of her appearance, citing health issues, sources said.

She has also informed the agency that all required documents would be submitted through her counsel shortly, they added.

ED sources said the agency would consider issuing a fresh summons with a new date for her appearance.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, an IT consultancy firm owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return.