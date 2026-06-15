Shigella cases surge across Kerala; Kozhikode registers highest number

KOZHIKODE: Shigella infections have been steadily climbing across Kerala since January this year, with Kozhikode recording the highest number of cases in the state. Health department data shows that Kerala has reported 135 confirmed Shigella cases so far in 2026, with Kozhikode alone accounting for 68 infections. Of the three Shigella-related deaths reported, two were from Kozhikode.

The third death involved a 54-year-old woman from Malappuram who had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Laboratory confirmation of Shigella infection was received only after her death.

Officials reported that 12 confirmed cases have been detected in the district during June alone. The latest case was identified in Payyoli, where a 9-year-old boy from ward 13 of Thuravoor panchayat tested positive for Shigella. Health officials said the child remains in satisfactory condition.

The diagnosis comes shortly after the boy’s three-and-a-half-year-old relative was also infected with the bacteria. The younger child has since recovered and been discharged from hospital.