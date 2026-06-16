Kerala women hail free travel scheme, ridership surges on launch day

KOCHI: Excitement and curiosity were evident on women’s faces as they boarded KSRTC buses on Monday. Haimadevi Shanmugan was travelling to Cheranallur from Paravur. Sitting in the front seat, which was decorated with tricolour ribbons and flowers, she triumphantly told women boarding the bus that they would not have to pay for their tickets.

“The scheme is helpful for women. May God let the government continue it without any hurdles,” Haimadevi said. The 60-year-old homemaker, who was returning after visiting a relative, felt many women require such a scheme.

“There are students, home nurses, and daily wage workers. The scheme will benefit them all. If the government grants them such privileges, it will give them more freedom to travel around,” she added.

Ratnavalli Rajeev, an employee at a private firm in Ernakulam, said the scheme would help women become independent. “Most women earn only a small income. If bus travel is free, they can save between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 a month, which can be used for their children or other essential expenses,” she said. Hailing from Mala in Thrissur, Ratnavalli stays in Thevara, and since it was a Monday, she was returning from her native place and decided to try out the scheme.