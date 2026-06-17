Chennithala announces SIT probe against EP Jayarajan in flight assault case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will constitute a special investigation team to probe the allegation that veteran CPM leader E P Jayarajan had attacked Youth Congress workers who protested against CM Pinarayi Vijayan onboard a domestic flight.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the court had earlier set aside the police report giving clean chit to E P and the SIT members will be decided by the City Police Commissioner.

An officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner will head the SIT.

Two Youth Congress leaders were allegedly attacked by EP when they tried to protest against Pinarayi in an Indigo flight when it landed in Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on June 13, 2022.

The protestors had alleged that they were attacked by EP inside the aircraft. Though the Youth Congress workers filed a complaint against the senior CPM leader, the police took a stand favourable to the party strongman from Kannur.