State has right to decide curriculum, says Kerala CM amid PM SHRI row

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that the state government believes the Centre has no right to interfere with the state’s autonomy in deciding its school curriculum.

He said that a cabinet sub-committee of four ministers has been formed to look into the PM SHRI scheme in order to communicate to the Centre the state government's stand regarding the initiative.

Satheesan told reporters at a press conference here that the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by him.

The sub-committee shall comprise ministers N Samsudheen, Roji M John, P C Vishnunadh and M Liju, he said.

According to him, the state should also have the freedom to select the schools where the scheme will be implemented.

Satheesan also said that the state received Rs 99 crore in connection with Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) and the Centre has sanctioned Rs 106 crore under the scheme.

"It is the previous government which signed the agreement with the Centre to implement the scheme. It also accepted funds in connection with it. So, we are forced to go ahead with the scheme," he contended.

PM SHRI School is a Government of India scheme launched to qualitatively upgrade and modernize over 14,500 existing schools across the country.