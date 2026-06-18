Ghee caused Sabarimala temple's sreekovil roof discolouration, say authorities

PATHANAMTHITTA: Authorities have confirmed that the unusual discolouration noticed on the gold-plated roof of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the Sabarimala temple was caused by ghee poured onto the structure by pilgrims.

The discolouration was detected at three locations on the roof. Following the discovery, senior officials, including the Travancore Devaswom Commissioner, conducted a detailed inspection of the affected areas.

Preliminary examinations indicated that the substance flowing over the gold-plated roof was ghee. After obtaining permission from the Special Commissioner, the roof was cleaned on Tuesday. Subsequent inspections confirmed that the stains and discoloration were caused by accumulated ghee.

Authorities found that pilgrims from another state had poured ghee onto the roof, resulting in the marks.

The unusual patches were first noticed on Monday, prompting immediate concern and a detailed inspection by temple authorities. The affected portions of the roof were later cleaned and restored. The failure of Devaswom officials to detect the dark patches at an earlier stage has also come under scrutiny and is likely to form part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case had conducted an inspection at Sannidhanam a few days earlier. The team carried out an extensive examination, including the dismantling and inspection of parts of the Prabhamandalam and other structures, after obtaining special permission from the High Court.