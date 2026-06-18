Kerala budget will have its 'hands full' on question of pay revision

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pay revision is one of the big questions that Friday’s state budget is expected to address. For the 5.23 lakh government employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners, the wait has been long. The last revision was in 2019 while the next, in keeping with the customary five-year cycle, was due by 2024. The LDF government, at the fag end of its tenure, appointed the 12th Pay Commission in February. The three-member panel’s tenure ended on May 23 without submitting a report.

There is a common perception that all government employees are high earners. However, an analysis of the pay stage, the current position of an employee on the pay scale for his post, tells a different story. The take-home salary of a government employee comprises pay stage plus DA plus HRA. For over 50,000 employees, falling in the Rs 2,240-33,800 pay stage bracket, monthly take-home is Rs 50,000 or less, including dearness allowance (DA), currently at 35%, and 10% house rent allowance (HRA). For instance, a government employee at a pay stage of Rs 30,000 takes home Rs 43,500.

The single-largest group, 2.22 lakh employees, or 42.% of total, falls in the Rs 50,001-75,000 pay-stage bracket. Nearly 94% of all employees are in the below Rs 1 lakh bracket. As many as 32,791 employees fall in the Rs 1-2 lakh pay stage bracket and 846 between Rs 2-2.85 lakh.

The new government faces a dilemma. Salary and pension expenses were a combined Rs 75,319 crore in 2025-26. Of this Rs 45,859 crore went towards salaries and Rs 29,460 crore for pensions.