Kerala continues with PM SHRI, but sets terms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its earlier opposition towards the central scheme, the UDF, which has returned to power in Kerala, is set to continue with the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme, albeit with certain terms.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government is “compelled” to continue with the PM SHRI scheme as the previous LDF administration had signed an agreement with the Union government for its implementation and already availed central funds under the programme. He said the state would implement PM SHRI on certain conditions. “We will ensure complete autonomy of the state in deciding the curriculum under the scheme. Also, the authority to select schools for the implementation of the scheme will also remain with the state government,” he said.

The CPM, meanwhile, came down heavily on the UDF government for “retracting from its earlier promise”. It alleged that the move to implement PM SHRI was part of a Congress-BJP deal.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday, the chief minister said a cabinet sub-committee had been constituted to study matters related to the implementation of PM SHRI. The sub-committee, which will prepare the communication to be forwarded to the Union government, will have General Education Minister N Samsudheen as the convener and Higher Education Minister Roji M John, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh and Excise Minister M Liju as members.

“Kerala is already part of the PM SHRI scheme and the state will safeguard its rights and powers under the programme without compromising on them,” the chief minister said.