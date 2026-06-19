Pinarayi asks UDF to explain shift in stand

“There were several procedures that had to be completed, but the LDF government did not proceed with them. If the state government decides to withdraw from the scheme, it need not be implemented. There are examples of states such as Punjab, which signed the MoU and later withdrew. It will be implemented only if the state government chooses to do so,” he said.

Pinarayi also dismissed the CM’s claim that Kerala had already received the first instalment under the scheme. “That is factually incorrect. Kerala received funds under Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

The scheme is now being implemented by a minister from the Muslim League, which had earlier claimed that PM SHRI would be thrown into the Arabian Sea if it came to power,” he said.

He also criticised the chief minister for allegedly failing to prevent Governor Rajendra Arlekar from convening a meeting of heads of departments.