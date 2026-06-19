Poll rout sparks power equation shift in CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The humiliating assembly poll debacle appears to have jolted the Kerala CPM into introspection, with the party gearing up for significant organisational changes. While a changing of the guard is unlikely, at least until the next state conference, there is growing stridency in calls for a major shake-up of the state committee and secretariat, after the extended committee meetings in August.

The electoral setback has triggered realignments within the CPM, with leaders pushing for sweeping changes starting to regroup. The recent public criticism by party general secretary M A Baby and central committee member P Rajeeve is being viewed as the emergence of a new power axis within the party.

As demands for a leadership overhaul grow and state secretary M V Govindan comes under mounting pressure, the central leadership is moving to tighten its grip on the Kerala unit. In what is widely seen as a veiled swipe at Govindan over his wife’s candidature in Taliparamba, Baby reportedly remarked that had he been in a position to take the decision, he would have gone for someone other than a relative as candidate.

Notably, Pinarayi Vijayan himself stepped in to counter attempts to pin the blame for the party’s poor electoral performance on Govindan alone. Responding to questions on Baby’s remarks, the former chief minister made it clear that the CPM would not permit individuals to be singled out.

“The party conducted a detailed review of the electoral setback. That review did not hold any individual responsible for specific shortcomings,” Pinarayi said at a media briefing, in an indirect rebuttal of Baby’s criticism.