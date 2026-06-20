Kerala Budget: Optimism on paper, headwinds on ground

KOCHI: Aspirations are manifold, but means remain strictly limited. Political economy mandates a delicate balance—fulfilling immediate public demands while managing the economy to sustain meaningful growth.

The revised state budget is essentially a high-stakes tightrope walk dressed up as fiscal correction. The numbers tell two stories at once: one of structural consolidation and another of deep external risks that the document flags but cannot fully neutralise.

Dr M P Jayesh of Christ University, Bengaluru, notes the budget is fiscally ambitious rather than conservative. “Its success depends heavily on achieving a 24% increase in revenue receipts, which is substantially higher than the projected growth of the state economy,” he says. “The revenue assumptions leave little room for underperformance. If tax buoyancy and central transfers fail to materialise, expenditure compression or additional borrowing will become necessary.”

Jayesh adds that the government appears to be betting heavily on an aggressive combination of robust GST buoyancy, tighter tax compliance, and higher central tax devolution. Achieving this budget target will be an uphill task, especially with Kerala's economy expected to grow by about 14% in nominal terms, with its GSDP rising from Rs 14.27 lakh crore to Rs 16.29 lakh crore.

"Revenue receipts are expected to grow faster than the economy itself," Jayesh notes.

The headline math anchors on revenue receipts of Rs 1,69,646.37 crore against a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,05,001.67 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 35,355.30 crore. Capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 19,651.41 crore and net public debt at Rs 52,364.13 crore.

The UDF government insists these figures are far more honest than the previous LDF administration’s pre-poll version, which it accuses of inflating projected central transfers by nearly Rs 20,500 crore. Yet that correction itself exposes a massive fiscal hole.