Kerala Budget: Optimism on paper, headwinds on ground

KOCHI: Aspirations are manifold, but means remain strictly limited. Political economy mandates a delicate balance—fulfilling immediate public demands while managing the economy to sustain meaningful growth.
The revised state budget is essentially a high-stakes tightrope walk dressed up as fiscal correction. The numbers tell two stories at once: one of structural consolidation and another of deep external risks that the document flags but cannot fully neutralise.
Dr M P Jayesh of Christ University, Bengaluru, notes the budget is fiscally ambitious rather than conservative. “Its success depends heavily on achieving a 24% increase in revenue receipts, which is substantially higher than the projected growth of the state economy,” he says. “The revenue assumptions leave little room for underperformance. If tax buoyancy and central transfers fail to materialise, expenditure compression or additional borrowing will become necessary.”
Jayesh adds that the government appears to be betting heavily on an aggressive combination of robust GST buoyancy, tighter tax compliance, and higher central tax devolution. Achieving this budget target will be an uphill task, especially with Kerala's economy expected to grow by about 14% in nominal terms, with its GSDP rising from Rs 14.27 lakh crore to Rs 16.29 lakh crore.
"Revenue receipts are expected to grow faster than the economy itself," Jayesh notes.
The headline math anchors on revenue receipts of Rs 1,69,646.37 crore against a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,05,001.67 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 35,355.30 crore. Capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 19,651.41 crore and net public debt at Rs 52,364.13 crore.
The UDF government insists these figures are far more honest than the previous LDF administration’s pre-poll version, which it accuses of inflating projected central transfers by nearly Rs 20,500 crore. Yet that correction itself exposes a massive fiscal hole.
The government notesit inherited Rs 87,012 crore in unfunded liabilities—including dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears running to Rs 36,000 crore combined, alongside heavy repayment obligations tied to KIIFB. Servicing these liabilities while holding the fiscal deficit at 3.46%—barely under the FRBM-mandated 3.5% ceiling—leaves zero margin for error.
Policy analyst Resmi Bhaskaran points out while the budget addresses immediate populist concerns, it lacks transformative depth.
“While the budget continues many existing initiatives, the allocations appear piecemeal. The budget touches multiple issues but doesn’t allocate at a scale capable of transforming society,” Resmi said. However, she notes that the revised estimates between January and June 2026 show nearly a 15% increase in expected income, showcasing the baseline resilience of Kerala’s economy.
The budget explicitly names two volatile factors: instability in West Asia threatening NRI remittance flows and inflationary pressure from swinging crude prices. Because 77 paise of every rupee Kerala earns is already swallowed by rigid establishment costs like salaries, pensions, and interest payments, the fiscal cushion to absorb a remittance slowdown or oil shock is practically non-existent.
Policy analyst T T Sreekumar warns that in an interim budget where a large number of populist schemes—such as the free travel scheme for women— are announced with only token allocations, many may not survive the transition to the full state budget.
The arithmetic balances neatly on the page. Whether it survives contact with a volatile Gulf market is a question the finance department has chosen not to answer in numbers.