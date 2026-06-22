Did AMMA panel fail under weight of its contradictions?

KOCHI: Last year’s change in leadership at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was brought on by developments and discussions following the release of the Hema Committee report in August 2024. The body, headed by actor Mohanlal, was panned for its poor representation of women at the top and questioned for lacking accountability.
The election of the new executive committee, with Shwetha Menon as president, was seen as historic. She was the first woman to lead the association in the three decades since its formation.
However, the momentous change failed to resolve issues within the organisation, with the latest controversy forcing the women-dominated leadership to step down.
Though questions over the annual accounts led to the sudden resignation, there were several issues that plagued the association over the last year.
The 2025 election itself was not free from controversy. Shwetha and Cuckoo Parameswaran, who would go on to be general secretary, faced criticism and allegations.
Shwetha was booked following a complaint accusing her of appearing in movies featuring vulgar and obscene content for financial gain. Cuckoo came under fire for her alleged involvement in a 2018 case over a missing memory card.
In April this year, the termination of office manager Athulya Prakashan also blew up after she approached police alleging workplace harassment. AMMA treasurer Unni Shivapal was asked to go on leave over the matter.
Speaking to TNIE earlier, Maala Parvathi said the association had become less transparent under the new committee. “The new leadership was expected to improve the image as well as functioning of the association by bringing together every member,” she said.
Following Sunday’s general body meeting, former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan said it is for the first time in the history of the association that every member was given an opportunity to speak.
“We saw the participation of every member. Everyone raised their concerns. Members had their opinions. Neena Kurup and I had issues to raise. We discussed this. It is a positive change,” she said.
Ansiba’s earlier quarrel with executive committee member Tiny Tom and vice president Lakshmi Priya also highlighted growing internal divisions within the organisation and affected the goodwill of the body.
Messy Affair
Aug 2024 - Hema Committee report released.
Sept - AMMA executive committee under leadership of Mohanlal resigns. An ad hoc panel is appointed.
Aug 2025 - Association rocked over missing memory card, reportedly containing allegations of harassment and comments by women members.
Sept - Shwetha extends open invitation to former members who quit the association. The plan was later dropped.
Jan 2026 - Clean chit for Cuckoo in memory card case.
Feb - Ansiba resigns from executive committee.
April - An office staffer approaches police alleging verbal abuse after he was terminated from the office.
May - Ansiba comes out against Tiny Tom and files complaint.
June 21 - Questions over annual accounts causes uproar. Executive committee resigns.