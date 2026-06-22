Did AMMA panel fail under weight of its contradictions?

KOCHI: Last year’s change in leadership at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was brought on by developments and discussions following the release of the Hema Committee report in August 2024. The body, headed by actor Mohanlal, was panned for its poor representation of women at the top and questioned for lacking accountability.

The election of the new executive committee, with Shwetha Menon as president, was seen as historic. She was the first woman to lead the association in the three decades since its formation.

However, the momentous change failed to resolve issues within the organisation, with the latest controversy forcing the women-dominated leadership to step down.

Though questions over the annual accounts led to the sudden resignation, there were several issues that plagued the association over the last year.

The 2025 election itself was not free from controversy. Shwetha and Cuckoo Parameswaran, who would go on to be general secretary, faced criticism and allegations.

Shwetha was booked following a complaint accusing her of appearing in movies featuring vulgar and obscene content for financial gain. Cuckoo came under fire for her alleged involvement in a 2018 case over a missing memory card.