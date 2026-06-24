Kerala CM writes to Karnataka, TN, Puducherry CMs seeking joint action against interstate drug trafficking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to strengthen the state government's ongoing 'Operation Toofan', Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has sent letters to the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states and UTs, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, for joint activities to crack down on the drug networks.

Seeking a high-level meeting with the officers concerned from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to formulate a joint plan of action, the CM has also mentioned in the letter that the Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and Operation Toofan's tactical commander Putta Vimaladitya are willing to discuss the same with the Home Department and Police officials of the respective states.

Stating that the Kerala Police has arrested several interstate and international traffickers, CM Satheesan reiterates in the letter that live updates, coordinated planning, and joint operations between states will yield results.

Pointing out that the state was able to bolster stringent action against drug traffickers based on intelligence reports, dismantle illegal finance networks and identify illicit assets, the CM emphasised that state boundaries, major road transits, tourist destinations, student groups and city centres are critical areas that can be misused by the traffickers.

Beginning on June 2, 3,931 people were arrested in 3,657 cases as part of Operation Toofan in three weeks. As much as 1.8kg (1813.758g) of MDMA and 333.693kg of ganja were seized during the 21 days.