Kerala CM Satheesan leaves decision on permitting low-alcohol beverages in state to UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting criticism from the Opposition, community leaders and even sections within the Congress, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has softened his stance, clarifying that the final call on permitting low-alcohol beverages in the state will be taken collectively by the ruling UDF.

Replying to the budget debate in the assembly on Wednesday, Satheesan said the category of low-alcohol beverages was introduced in the liquor policy by the previous LDF government and that the UDF government had only proposed a tax rate for it.

“Our government has merely fixed the tax. The liquor policy is decided by the UDF. If the front decides to permit its sale, the tax rate proposed in the budget will apply. If the UDF decides against it, there will be no sale. It is purely a political decision,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of a kickback behind the move, Satheesan said the process had been initiated by the previous LDF government. “Within six months of assuming office, M V Govindan, the Excise Minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, took the first step. The previous government had informed the assembly that it had received an application from Bacardi India Limited and that they have amended the foreign liquor rules,” he said.

Satheesan said the previous LDF government had initiated steps to fix the tax rate for low-alcohol beverages based on Bacardi’s request, but could not complete the process due to the assembly elections.