LDF creates ruckus in Kerala Assembly, walkout over low alcohol tax in budget proposal

The CPI(M)-led opposition front on Tuesday made a ruckus and walked out of the Kerala assembly after the Speaker denied permission to their adjournment notice for discussing the issue of reduction in tax on low-alcohol-content liquor.
Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the cut of 131 per cent in the tax on low-alcohol content liquor was aimed at benefiting a private company in Karnataka called 'Bacardi'.
"Otherwise, what is the need for such a huge tax cut? This will lead to low-alcohol-content liquor being as easily available as soft drinks in the state.
This will increase alcohol consumption among the youth," Vijayan claimed.
Moving the motion, senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal alleged that it was a move to increase liquor availability in Kerala.
Speaker Thiruvanchaoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to the notice, saying that discussions on the budget have to be completed by Wednesday, and the issue raised by the opposition can be highlighted by them during that.
He said that there were past rulings where permission for such notices had been denied during budget discussions.
However, dissatisfied with the Speaker's ruling, the majority of the LDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House, shouting slogans against the government and accusing it of bringing the tax cut to favour a particular private liquor company.
https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2026/Jun/23/cracks-within-congress-over-kerala-cm-satheesans-budget-proposals-on-liquor-miningAfter shouting slogans against the government and questioning its liquor policy, the opposition staged a walkout from the House.
Subsequently, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told the House that once the Speaker denied permission to the notice, a walkout speech could have been made, but the contents of the motion could not have been read out.
"The opposition leader read out the entire content of the notice," he contended and sought that the same be removed from the records of the House.
Satheesan said that as per the rules of the House, no accusations could have been made as part of the notice even if permission was given to it.
"Here, permission was denied to the notice.
Yet, the opposition leader made accusations as part of it.
It is a serious violation of the rules, and the same should be struck from the House records," he said.
Radhakrishnan said that he will examine the matter and take a decision accordingly.
The state budget announced a reduction in taxes from 251 per cent to 120 per cent on low-alcohol beverages.
The government's decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages has also drawn criticism from various quarters.
The opposition CPI(M), since last week, has been alleging that the move was designed to benefit liquor companies and could pave the way for corruption.
(With inputs from PTI)