LDF creates ruckus in Kerala Assembly, walkout over low alcohol tax in budget proposal

The CPI(M)-led opposition front on Tuesday made a ruckus and walked out of the Kerala assembly after the Speaker denied permission to their adjournment notice for discussing the issue of reduction in tax on low-alcohol-content liquor.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the cut of 131 per cent in the tax on low-alcohol content liquor was aimed at benefiting a private company in Karnataka called 'Bacardi'.

"Otherwise, what is the need for such a huge tax cut? This will lead to low-alcohol-content liquor being as easily available as soft drinks in the state.

This will increase alcohol consumption among the youth," Vijayan claimed.

Moving the motion, senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal alleged that it was a move to increase liquor availability in Kerala.

Speaker Thiruvanchaoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to the notice, saying that discussions on the budget have to be completed by Wednesday, and the issue raised by the opposition can be highlighted by them during that.

He said that there were past rulings where permission for such notices had been denied during budget discussions.

However, dissatisfied with the Speaker's ruling, the majority of the LDF MLAs trooped to the well of the House, shouting slogans against the government and accusing it of bringing the tax cut to favour a particular private liquor company.