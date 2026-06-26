Set for Asiad debut, 19-year-old Kerala trampolinist is preparing to soar to new highs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trampolining is not just about bouncing as high as you can. It calls for precise calculations of motion, controlled body movements and immense flexibility. Over the last 13 years, Anvitha Sachin put in the hours and work that has taken her to the pinnacle of the sport in the country.
Recently, the 19-year-old from Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, finished second at the national trials for the Asian Games to be held later this year in Nagoya, Japan.
Anvitha is now all set to become the first Indian to be part of the trampoline competition at the Asiad, and the first Malayali to feature in a gymnastics event at the continental competition.
In the early days of taking up the sport, Anvitha and her father Sachin K V travelled over 20 km twice a week for practise. “We later moved to a rented house in the capital city to cut down on commute,” says Sachin. Trained at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium under Kerala Sports Council coach Arun C A, Anvitha says she first wanted to become a kabaddi player, like her father.
“But kabaddi had an age restriction, so I opted for gymnastics, and began practising at the age of six. Eventually, my interest shifted to trampoline,” she points out.
With the conviction and confidence honed through years of training, Anvitha is quick to add that landing on the Olympic podium is her ultimate aim. Her mother Dhanya, a nurse in Dubai, is also a staunch supporter of her daughter’s aspirations.
Anvitha’s first breakthrough came when she landed a bronze at the 2023 National Games in Goa. In 2025, she bagged a gold at the Trampoline and Tumbling Senior Team Championship. She was part of the Indian team at the Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championships in Hong Kong in 2024 and 2025.
Arun, who has been Anvitha’s coach since her primary school days, adds that her achievements are the result of god’s grace and toil.
“I still follow my mentor’s training methods to equip her for every contest, making her every achievement a victory that spans generations,” he says. Though proud of his daughter’s achievements, Sachin adds that there are many talented youngsters who are missing out on opportunities primarily due to their financial condition.
“There are those who are more talented than my daughter, who hail from poor backgrounds. Many of them are not even aware of opportunities out there, and the rest step back when they realise that they will have to fund themselves over the years,” he said.