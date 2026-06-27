Tribal hamlet’s ‘Balan’ bus stop faces forest dept axe

KALPETTA: Less than a week after a film-set bus stop in Wayanad’s Kunduvadi tribal hamlet was celebrated as an enduring gift from the makers of Balan: The Boy to the local community, the structure has become the centre of an unexpected conservation dilemma.

The bus stop, built as part of the Malayalam film’s set and left behind at the request of villagers after shooting concluded in 2025, is now under the scanner of the forest department which says its popularity has triggered an influx of visitors into the ecologically sensitive forest region.

What was once a quiet shelter for tribal schoolchildren and residents has transformed into an unlikely tourist attraction. Ever since ‘Balan’ hit cinemas, YouTubers, vloggers and social media influencers have been flocking to Kunduvadi and nearby Chekadi to take photographs and shoot videos.

Forest officials pointed out that many visitors are venturing into protected forest areas without prior permission, raising concerns over wildlife disturbance and increasing human pressure on the fragile ecosystem.

Ajayan Challissery, the film’s art director, told TNIE that it would be unfortunate if the forest department decided to demolish the bus stop.

“When we first went to Chekadi to construct the bus stop, we saw children sitting on wooden logs by the roadside while waiting for the bus. That itself was a striking sight for us. Once the bus stop was completed, the local residents were extremely happy. Even during the shooting, children and villagers used it while boarding buses,” he said.