Kerala CM writes to Suvendu Adhikari seeking intervention in journalist R Rajagopal's passport renewal application

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday wrote to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, seeking his intervention in the issue of senior journalist R Rajagopal's passport renewal application being held up after an adverse police verification report.

Rajagopal is the former editor of The Telegraph. His passport renewal application was held up due to an adverse police verification report based on his name being deleted from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission.

"I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. While the electoral issue is being addressed through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has resulted in a delay in the renewal of his passport," Satheesan said in the letter.

The CM said Rajagopal, a Malayali, is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades.

He also noted that the veteran journalist is the son of Professor V Rajagopal, who served as the state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala and was widely respected for his public service.

"In these circumstances, I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter urgently," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the denial of passport renewal as "shocking" and alleged that it was an act of political vendetta.

In a statement, Vijayan said the authorities had rejected Rajagopal's passport renewal application on the grounds that his name was not included in the electoral roll.