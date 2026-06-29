Kerala CM writes to Suvendu Adhikari seeking intervention in journalist R Rajagopal's passport renewal application

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday wrote to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, seeking his intervention in the issue of senior journalist R Rajagopal's passport renewal application being held up after an adverse police verification report.
Rajagopal is the former editor of The Telegraph. His passport renewal application was held up due to an adverse police verification report based on his name being deleted from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission.
"I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. While the electoral issue is being addressed through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has resulted in a delay in the renewal of his passport," Satheesan said in the letter.
The CM said Rajagopal, a Malayali, is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades.
He also noted that the veteran journalist is the son of Professor V Rajagopal, who served as the state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala and was widely respected for his public service.
"In these circumstances, I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter urgently," he said.
Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the denial of passport renewal as "shocking" and alleged that it was an act of political vendetta.
In a statement, Vijayan said the authorities had rejected Rajagopal's passport renewal application on the grounds that his name was not included in the electoral roll.
He said Rajagopal was among around 27 lakh people whose names were deleted during the SIR of the electoral roll conducted in March in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.
According to Vijayan, Rajagopal has challenged the deletion before the tribunal.
He said that although Rajagopal had received a notice asking him to appear before the regional passport office, he was given an appointment only on July 17.
As a result, he was unable to attend his daughter's wedding in California, United States.
"If this is the experience of a globally known editor, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens in this country," Vijayan said.
He alleged that Rajagopal may have been subjected to retaliatory action because he was a strong critic of the BJP.
The opposition leader further alleged that the SIR process was being used to selectively target and exclude ordinary citizens as part of a divisive agenda.
"The SIR has become a tool to advance the agenda of divisive Hindutva politics. It must be ensured that citizenship is not determined on the basis of the SIR. When the lives and rights of citizens are trampled upon, those who love this country cannot remain silent. Everyone who values democracy must protest against this," he claimed.
(With inputs from PTI)