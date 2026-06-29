Sabarimala gold theft: Kerala HC allows SIT to register fresh case against ex-TDB chief after new evidence found

The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the Special investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Sabarimala gold theft to register a fresh case after it was informed that new evidence had emerged against former TDB president P S Prashanth related to the 2025 replating of the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

A division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar asked the SIT to file a fresh case or incorporate its findings into the ongoing investigation on the alleged loss of gold during the 2019 replating.

"It is for the Special Investigation Team to carry the investigation forward with all diligence and vigour and, if the materials so warrant, either register a fresh crime in respect of the transaction relating to the year 2025 or file a further report in the Dwarapalaka case," the bench said.

The court directed the SIT to carry the investigation to its logical conclusion, ensuring that no aspect of the matter remained unexplored.

"Every endeavour shall be made to ensure that no stone is left unturned in unearthing the truth and bringing all those found responsible to justice, in accordance with law," the bench added.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of the High Court to investigate two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), which were removed and taken to Chennai for replating in 2019.

Investigating Officer S Sasidharan submitted a detailed status report before the court stating that the investigation had uncovered evidence suggesting that the alleged conspiracy extended beyond the original accused to other TDB officials and members.

According to the report, the gold-clad Dwarapalaka idols, which had been covered with gold in 1998, were transported to Chennai in 2019 at the instance of the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

The report alleged that during the replating process in Chennai, the original gold cladding was removed and that only a minimal quantity was required for fresh plating, while the remaining gold was misappropriated.

It alleged that despite the poor quality of the work, a certificate falsely claiming a 40-year warranty for the gold plating was issued to avoid suspicion.

However, the plating deteriorated within months, exposing the copper surface beneath.