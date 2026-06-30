How ESAF helped Supreme Court value India’s ‘invisible’ labour

KOCHI: Long before the Supreme Court declared homemakers as “nation builders” and directed that their unpaid domestic work be valued at a minimum of Rs 30,000 a month in accident-compensation cases, a small Kerala-based organisation had attempted to answer a question that society had largely ignored: what is the economic value of a woman’s work at home?

That answer came in a 2009 study, Women’s Economic Contribution through Their Unpaid Household Work: The Case of India, jointly conducted by Thrissur-based Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF) and Canada-based HealthBridge among women in and around Nagpur.

The study would go on to find a place in Supreme Court jurisprudence, first in the 2010 judgment in Arun Kumar Agrawal vs National Insurance Co Ltd, that resonated in the apex court’s landmark June 11, 2026, verdict recognising unpaid domestic work as economically valuable.

The latest judgment observed that the contribution of homemakers extends far beyond household chores. Besides managing the household, they are the family’s “first teacher”, nurturing children and transmitting values, while also providing the domestic support that enables earning members to pursue their livelihoods.

Calling homemakers “nation builders,” the court ruled that their unpaid labour deserves monetary recognition and fixed Rs 30,000 per month as the minimum benchmark while computing compensation in motor-accident claims.

For ESAF founder K Paul Thomas, the judgment is the culmination of an idea that began with the organisation’s work among women self-help groups. “We were working closely with women through our livelihood and empowerment programmes. We wanted to bring women into the mainstream, but realised their biggest contribution remained invisible because it never earned a wage,” he told TNIE.